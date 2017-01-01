Hi, we are ShiftDoc.
Gigs for healthcare professionals.
Connecting healthcare professionals with private practices without recruiters or agencies.
What we do
For the Employer and Freelancer
1.
We save significant time to offices looking for fill-in health care professionals by making the the process quick and convenient.
2.
We vet all freelance healthcare professionals that join our network by verifying their credentials.
3.
We handle payment processing and keep track of all 1099 paperwork so taxes are easier
How it works
For Healthcare Professionals
1.
Create a profile. Choose availability, pay, and location so offices know your criteria.
2.
Upload paperwork before booking jobs so ShiftDoc can easily verify you. We keep all information on file and release it to offices if necessary on your behalf.
3.
Request to book jobs or accept/decline invited bookings. Work the shift and get paid once the office confirms the shift is completed.
How it works
For Medical Practices
1.
Create an account and post a job for free.
2.
Invite available freelancers to view the job or let them request to book a job.
3.
Pay the daily rate along with a 10% fee once a freelancer is booked.