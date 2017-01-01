Hi, we are ShiftDoc.

Gigs for healthcare professionals.

Connecting healthcare professionals with private practices without recruiters or agencies.



Pick up Shifts
Post a Job

What we do

For the Employer and Freelancer

1.

We save significant time to offices looking for fill-in health care professionals by making the the process quick and convenient.  

2.

We vet all freelance healthcare professionals that join our network by verifying their credentials.  

3.

We handle payment processing and keep track of all 1099 paperwork so taxes are easier

How it works

For Healthcare Professionals

1.

Create a profile.  Choose availability, pay, and location so offices know your criteria.  

2.

Upload paperwork before booking jobs so ShiftDoc can easily verify you.  We keep all information on file and release it to offices if necessary on your behalf.

3.

Request to book jobs or accept/decline invited bookings. Work the shift and get paid once the office confirms the shift is completed.

Pick up Shifts

How it works

For Medical Practices

1.

Create an account and post a job for free.

2.

Invite available freelancers to view the job or let them request to book a job.

3.

Pay the daily rate along with a 10% fee once a freelancer is booked.

Post a Job

Who we work with

Optometry

Actively working with Optometrists and Opticians.

Dentistry

Accepting dentists, dental assistants and dental hygienists

Physical Therapy

Accepting physical therapists and physical therapy assistants.

Nursing

Accepting NPs, RNs, LPNs and CNAs.

Pharmacists

Accepting pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Physician Assistants

Accepting physician assistants.

Sign Up